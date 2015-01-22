Gov. Bryant State of the State includes optimistic outlook

?

Governor Phil Bryant delivered his State of the State address Wednesday night.

He's pleased with the accomplishments since he took office three years ago.

He did a lot of bragging in the speech. He says more Mississippians are working and making a dent in the unemployment rate.That allows for his first new proposal.

"Tonight, I am announcing the Keep Mississippi Working Fund, a program that will move nearly $50 million over the next two years into workforce training efforts without putting a demand on the General Fund," said Bryant.

That money is currently sitting in a trust fund and would be redirected to workforce training if Bryant gets his wish. But in the official Democratic response, Representative Robert Johnson-D questioned the governor's job creation numbers.

"All we ask our Republican colleagues to stop spinning false, inflated job numbers and join us in actually creating real jobs,” explained Johnson.

Also on the job front, the Governor would like to see $3 million dollars go to a community college tech career program. Bryant's pleased with the state's financial condition.

"When times are good, we shouldn't spend all the money," said Bryant. "In fact, I will ask you to give a raise to the people who need it most, the working people of Mississippi."

He says it would be for folks earning up to $52,000 a year.

Democrats are skeptical of what's been labeled the "Working Families Tax Cut".

"Have some questions about the sincerity of the tax cut," explained Senator Kenny Wayne Jones. "If it was going to work for everybody or if it was going to work for certain folks. So there are still some questions."

Bryant also wants the legislature to pass a special needs act that failed last year. It provides parents with scholarship money to send kids to a school that best fits their needs.

The Governor is also calling for more money for an expansion at the children's hospital.

It wasn't the same sunny picture of the state of the state painted by the Democrats in their official response. Bryant told the legislature he is an optimist and is always looking for greater possibilities.

