Contact Us

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601)960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM

Contact us by mail:
715 South Jefferson Street Jackson, MS 39201

Station by phone:
(601) 948-3333
Newsroom phone:
(601) 960-4426

By fax:
(601) 355-7830

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WLBT/WDBD News engineering team. We are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

Closed Captioning | Written complaints

Ted Fortenberry/WLBT GM
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, Mississippi 39201
tfortenberry@wlbt.com
Telephone : (601) 948-3333 Fax : (601) 965-7505

RaMona Alexander/WDBD GM
715 South Jefferson
Jackson, Mississippi 39201
rcalexander@fox40tv.com
Telephone: (601) 948-3333 Fax: (601) 965-7505

Closed Captioning | Immediate concerns
Curtis McKnight or Jerry Kirk : Engineer On Call
Telephone : (601) 948-3333
Fax : (601) 965-7505
E-mail : closedcaptioning@wlbt.com

Send press releases to: news@wlbt.com

Grow your business using the power of  WLBT-TV, MSNewsNow.com and all of our digital platforms. To discuss advertising your business, please contact one of our sales representatives.

WLBT SALES
Jason Mullinex Director of Sales jmullinex@wlbt.com
Kim Bohling Local Sales Manager kbohling@wlbt.com
Crystal Kirby Local Sales Manager ckirby@wlbt.com
Rick Hartzog Regional Sales Manager  rhartzog@wlbt.com 
Pamela Godbold Senior Digital Sales Specialist pgodbold@wlbt.com
Destini Dill Research Analyst ddill@wlbt.com
Veta Jackson Program Coordinator vjackson@wlbt.com
Jack Kimble Special Projects Coordinator jkimble@wlbt.com
Bill Ellison Account Executive bellison@wlbt.com
Heather Lee Account Executive hlee@wlbt.com
Sandra McCree Account Executive smccree@wlbt.com
John Morris Account Executive jmorris@wlbt.com
Lesley Prince Account Executive lprince@wlbt.com
Francesca Rollins Account Executive frollins@wlbt.com
Ashley Tubertini Account Executive atubertini@wlbt.com
Candie Wigginton Account Executive cwigginton@wlbt.com
Deborah McGehee Traffic Coordinator dmcgehee@wlbt.com
Karen Johnson Sales Assistant kjohnson@wlbt.com
Nikita Nicholson Digital Sales Assistant nnicholson@wlbt.com
Amy Rayfield National Sales Assistant arayfield@wlbt.com
Iran Bickham Local Sales Assistant ibickham@wlbt.com
Wanda Smith Local Sales Assistant wsmith@wlbt.com


 

WDBD FOX 40 SALES

Stacy Eaves Local Sales Manager seaves@fox40tv.com 

NEWS
Hatton Weeks News Director hweeks@wlbt.com 
Charley Jones Assistant News Director cjones@wlbt.com
Mary Grace Brantley Digital Content Manager meppes@wlbt.com
Nicole Cyprian AM Executive Producer ncyprian@wlbt.com
Galean Stewart PM  Executive Producer gstewart@wlbt.com
Elvin Crisp News Operations Manager ecrisp@wlbt.com

Contact the assignments desk if you have a story idea or question about news coverage

Ashley Cozzolino Assignment Editor acozzolino@wlbt.com
Shelby Gipson Assignment Editor sgipson@wlbt.com

If you are interested in appearing on Midday Mississippi, please contact the Midday producer

Kachelle Pratcher Midday Mississippi Producer  kpratcher@wlbt.com

WEATHER             

Dave Roberts Chief Meteorologist droberts@wlbt.com
Michael Haynes PM Meteorologist mhaynes@wlbt.com
Julia Weiden AM Meteorologist jweiden@wlbt.com
Heather Sophia Weekend Meteorologist hsophia@wlbt.com


SPORTS 

Chris Hudgison Sports Director chudgison@wlbt.com
Jeff Barker Sports Reporter jbarker@wlbt.com

DIGITAL TEAM

Contact our digital team with any questions about online content or breaking news emails

Mary Grace Brantley Digital Content Manager meppes@wlbt.com
Morgan Cherry Digital Content Producer mcherry@wlbt.com
Bob Burks Digital Content Producer bburks@wlbt.com
Shderia Thompson Digital Content Producer sthompson@wlbt.com

MARKETING
Spencer Smith Marketing Director ssmith@wlbt.com

ENGINEERING/INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Jerry Kirk Technical Director jkirk@wlbt.com

PROGRAMMING
Veta Jackson Programming Coordinator vjackson@wlbt.com

ADMINISTRATION
Ted Fortenberry Vice President & General Manager tfortenberry@wlbt.com

