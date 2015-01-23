Parent and district react to dropping Common Core test

Mississippi dropped the Common Core test provider last week.

Schools knew it was a possibility when the Department of Education signed an emergency one year contract with PARCC in September. PARCC stands for the Partnership for the Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers.

Still, the question of what's next, can't be answered.

Mom Lynda Troyer has tried to do some homework of her own since the standards in testing started changing for her two kids."Research led me to quite a bit of concern with PARCC," said Troyer.So, she's glad the tests will be thrown out. But that won't happen until after this school year."I actually think we're going to be wasting $8 million taking it this year and it certainly shouldn't be used for any type of penalization or that type of thing," explained Troyer.Troyer's a Common Core opponent and would like to see it gone. Until then, she worries about the federal dollars tied to creating the tests.

Questions of data security with PARCC led her to this decision.

"I actually plan to opt my children out and not take the test," Troyer noted.



Some school districts say it puts a wrench in their long term planning. Madison County Superintendent Ronnie McGehee says that's why they try to focus on good teaching.



"The question is, if not PARCC, then what?" asked McGehee.



McGehee says they support the state's decision to drop PARCC. But says it was made at an inappropriate time since they'll start those tests in the spring.



"In our district we call it the head winds or the unsettled seas, turbulent waters that are in front of us," said McGehee. "And try to keep our wits about us and focus upon what's inside the classroom and our daily work with our kids."



"I don't believe standardized tests really are a good measure of our kids anyway," added Lynda Troyer.

The state education department will now take bids for a new testing company.

