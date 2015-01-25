One Year Later: Still no arrest in Antonio Brockington's death

It's been a year and police have still not made any arrests in the Antonio Brockington murder case.

Brockington was found on January 23, 2014 inside a burned out vehicle on Springridge Road and McFarland Road in Raymond. He had been shot six times. Days before his house on Myrtlewood Drive in Southwest Jackson was torched.

Saturday his family came back to the site were Brockington's body was found to hold a moment of silence in his memory. There is a makeshift memorial that remains at the site with a cross, flowers and pictures.

“I miss everything about him,” said Megon Dennis, Brokington's fiancé. “As you can see everyone is still hurting, no one is doing well.”

Brockington helped raised Dennis' three kids and he had one of his own.

There are still many unanswered questions surrounding Brockington's death, but his family remains hopeful for an arrest.

"Like I said once before if you have a heart which you don't. Just still, turn yourself in. This man got family, everybody out here, family. Kids, grand-babies, just turn yourself in," Dennis explained.

If you have any information call the Hinds County Sheriff's Department or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS. You may be able to get a reward for information leading to an arrest.

