Ways to protect yourself when using Craigslist

There have been developments in the case of the missing Marietta, Georgia couple, Bud and June Runion. Two bodies have been found in southern Telfair County near the vehicle that belonged to the couple. Police now have a suspect in custody.
Bud and June Runion have been missing since Thursday after they answered an ad on Craig's List for a 1966 Mustang.
The Cobb County couple met with Jay Towns, who claimed he had the car the Runions were looking for. As investigators work to figure out what happened to the couple, the case serves as a stern safety reminder for those purchasing items on Craigslist.
“It is that in person transaction that has to happen," said Stand and Stretch owner Lucas Shaffer. "Most of the times you want to not meet in a secluded area, you want to meet in a public area, bring a friend, tell someone you are going to that place, take a cell phone, do anything to track that transactional process.”
It's also imperative to follow your gut.
“Your instincts are going to tell you I don't feel right about this scenario,” explained Shaffer.
Also, do your research before agreeing to meet with the person.
“Make sure you verify who they are. Don't go out to some shady place by yourself,” said Professor of Computer Science at CSU, Wayne Summers. “It's not just don't one thing or two of these suggested prevention tips, do everything. Take a second or third person with you, confirm who you are dealing with, with their contact number.
Copyright, 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
A short release from the school indicated that Interim President Dr. Greg Postel will make the announcement.More >>
A short release from the school indicated that Interim President Dr. Greg Postel will make the announcement.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.More >>
The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>