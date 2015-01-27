Ways to protect yourself when using Craigslist

There have been developments in the case of the missing Marietta, Georgia couple, Bud and June Runion. Two bodies have been found in southern Telfair County near the vehicle that belonged to the couple. Police now have a suspect in custody.

Bud and June Runion have been missing since Thursday after they answered an ad on Craig's List for a 1966 Mustang.

The Cobb County couple met with Jay Towns, who claimed he had the car the Runions were looking for. As investigators work to figure out what happened to the couple, the case serves as a stern safety reminder for those purchasing items on Craigslist.

“It is that in person transaction that has to happen," said Stand and Stretch owner Lucas Shaffer. "Most of the times you want to not meet in a secluded area, you want to meet in a public area, bring a friend, tell someone you are going to that place, take a cell phone, do anything to track that transactional process.”

It's also imperative to follow your gut.

“Your instincts are going to tell you I don't feel right about this scenario,” explained Shaffer.

Also, do your research before agreeing to meet with the person.

“Make sure you verify who they are. Don't go out to some shady place by yourself,” said Professor of Computer Science at CSU, Wayne Summers. “It's not just don't one thing or two of these suggested prevention tips, do everything. Take a second or third person with you, confirm who you are dealing with, with their contact number.

