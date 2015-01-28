No bond for teen repeat offender

A Rankin County judge has denied bond for a teen connected to several violent crimes in the Capital City.

Judge Kent McDaniel denied bond to 16-year-old Eddie Devine, who faced multiple charges.

Prosecutors say Devine is a repeat offender, who was out on bond when he allegedly carjacked a woman in Flowood during the holidays.

In court Tuesday, we also learned he was out on a $50,000 bond for charges stemming from a kidnapping and rape in April.

"I don't know what else could possibly be done in your life to rescue you I hope some how that might happen," said Judge McDaniel. "Based upon what Mr. Miller has presented, you have basically just terrorized the public even though you are such a young man both in Hinds County and in Rankin County."

Devine has had quite a few run ins with the law. He was arrested in December for threatening a woman with a knife and stealing her car at the Bed, Bath and Beyond in Flowood.

We learned days before that incident he had just been bonded out for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and rape of a woman at the Halmark Apartment Complex in Jackson back in April.

"He was out on bond at the time of this offense from Hinds County for armed carjacking, aggravated assault, sexual battery and kidnapping and had just been released just a few days from Hinds County at the time he committed these offenses in Flowood," said Rankin County District Attorney, Michael Guest.

Judge McDaniel says the purpose of no bond is to prevent Devine from committing these violent crimes again.

"We believe Mr. Devine is an extreme danger to the community even though Mr. Devine is an extremely young man he has a history of being involved in violent crimes," said Guest.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.