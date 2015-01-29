Right to Try Act could bring needed hope for terminally ill patients

A Senate bill called " The Right to Try Act" has cleared the public health committee. It would give terminally ill patients access to experimental drugs that haven't been approved by the FDA."She has lost the use of her body," said Sid Champion as he described his wife. "She has not lost the use of her mind."Janet Champion was diagnosed with ALS less than a year ago. After taking a FDA cleared drug, her symptoms accelerated. She wasn't able to tell us about her experience because she's lost her ability to speak. Her husband Sid says they're now hoping to try an experimental drug."The FDA, they have to have clinical trials to make them "safe" for people that have a death sentence that has been diagnosed on them," noted Champion. "That's what ALS is. Don't be confused, it is a death sentence."That's why Janet Champion and her husband take personal interest in the proposed Right to Try Act."Let's give them something else to live for," Champion said. "Not just to live to die but live to hope and have hope."The idea resonates with UMMC's Cancer Institute director Dr. Srinivasan Vijayakumar. He sees how drugs in the early research stages can change the outcome for patients."Any freedom, anymore opportunities for patients is a good thing," said Vijayakumar.He explained that clinical trials have three phases."Many drugs they just fail in phase one," noted Vijayakumar.It's the phase when researchers decide if there's any promise for the drug and what complications might be tied to it. The only way doctors can currently give these drugs to patients outside the trial is through "compassionate use". But Vijayakumar says that process is often difficult.Meanwhile, the Champion family is making this plea to lawmakers:"Let them risk this if that's what they choose to do," described Champion. "It's their lives or what's left of them."Dr. Vijayakumar at the cancer institute thinks expanding the availability of these drugs would work as long as the proper advice and safeguards were in place.





