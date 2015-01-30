Veterans get help transitioning from service to school

There's a certain level of adjustment when students go to college, but not every student is enrolling right out of high school. For some, they're returning from serving our country.

"I was kind of worried about going back, especially to a university," admitted Marine Jeremy Rawls. "I was a little bit worried about it."

Rawls did 11 years in the service including two tours of duty in Iraq and time in Afghanistan.

"If you live in a ditch or dirt and all you have is the clothes on your back, you really appreciate everything after that," said Rawls.

He's using his experiences to help mentor other veterans at Mississippi College who are new to the balance of Service and school.

"They're mostly natural born leaders and they're ready and capable," explained Rawls. "But they don't really know how to interact...yet. So we're trying to get that fixed."

Stephan Pitts is in the Army National Guard. His schedule is everything but traditional.

"I'll be here one semester and then not here one semester, because I have to go do Army training," Pitts described.

He knew it wouldn't be easy going from an installment to school.

"Being pulled from that and thrown into so much freedom, you can kind of feel lost," said Pitts.

Mississippi College is trying to help connect folks like Jeremy and Stephan. They formed a student led veterans association.

"Being able to find a group of guys who are there for you, know where you're coming from, is a pretty big deal," said Pitts.

Veterans outreach coordinator Meg McCaa helps the students find benefits that are available.

"If they've been active duty or activated for 90 days, they can take advantage of the post 9/11 GI bill," McCaa explained. "It pays for their housing, gives them a book stipend and the tuition and fees go directly to the school."

Rawls says the college has made it easy to adjust and interact with others.

