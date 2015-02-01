Local actors audition for movie, "The Neighbor"

Local actors, looking for their next big break, auditioned for a new movie being filmed in the Capitol City.

A casting call for the film, “The Neighbor, took place at The Ice House in Jackson Saturday afternoon. More than 200 people, including myself, came out to audition.

Jackson native, Yolanda Beard, was one of them. Beard said she has been in plenty of movies shot here in Mississippi.

"I've been extra for A Time to Kill, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, The Chamber, My Dog Skip, most films here in Mississippi," Beard explained.

The movie centers around two women who have their babies in the hospital on the same day and become really good friends.

However, once the two go in on an investment deal that goes south, their relationship takes a change.

"It's a great story, with a lot of twists and it offers a lot of roles especially for women which is great I think I'm casting maybe 24/28 characters that we want to find locally in Mississippi," said Matthew Morgan, the movie's casting director.

Many people told our reporter, Annette Peagler about their auditions.

"I practiced my lines and I focused," said Keyesha Quinn.

“It was nerve wrecking but it was great,” said Alexis Shelby of Jackson. "I take it as a learning process and a learning experience and something different and fun, I'm glad that we have that in Mississippi now."

“It was a chance for Mississippi actors and actresses to show off their talent, even if it's not for a main part,” said Lea Gunter of Clinton. “Hopefully, I'll be an extra in the movie.”

“You want to look for professionalism, a spark, people that can take direction,” said Morgan.

Beard is hoping to score a role. She's happy major motion pictures continue to be produced in Mississippi to help with her career.

"Really show your talent to the people, maybe hopefully they'll see something in your face, in your voice or something they can use for the film that's what I'm hoping for today," Beard said.

