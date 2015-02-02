Arrest made in shooting death of former JSU football player

Authorities say that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a former JSU football player.Claiborne County Sheriff Marvin Lucas says deputies arrested Kennen McCallister, 21, of Adams County Monday afternoon. He's charged with aggravated assault. Sheriff Lucas says more charges could come forward against McCallister.At around 2 am Sunday, 23-year-old Travis Woods was shot and killed during a fight outside of Patton's Store after a nearby college party.Sheriff Lucas says his department is still investigating what started the fight. He says McCallister was a security guard at the club, came outside and started firing shots. One of the bullets hit Woods.

EMTs rushed Woods to the Claiborne County Hospital where he died a short time later.

"We still in the process trying to gather information what started it I don't know, but the bottom line is we have a young man that ended up losing his life, one murder is too many, one in a small community like this is too much," said Sheriff Lucas.



Woods had just finished on the JSU campus in December. He was a former student and football player for the university.

A candlelight vigil for Woods will be held at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday on Jackson State University's campus.



