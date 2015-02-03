Priorities take shape as deadline day arrives at State Capitol

Tuesday was a day of beat the clock at the State Capitol. It was the deadline to get bills passed out of committee.

This legislative session started almost a month ago. Education issues were front and center, even on the first day.

Concerned parents, like Cheramie Bills, have taken to grassroots lobbying against Common Core. A group set up a table with anti-Common Core signs in the bottom floor of the Capitol Tuesday.

"I want to see the legislature completely repeal Common Core," explained Bills. "I want it gone, out of our state."



Senator Angela Hill filed a bill that would do that. The concern is still about the potential of federal control over education. But it didn't make it out of committee. Opponents of the standards aren't happy with what they got but say they'll take it.



"We passed another bill last week that is a vehicle to begin to remove Common Core from the state of Mississippi and replace it with higher standards," described Hill.



Senate Bill 2161 would require the Department of Education to at least hear the recommendations from the standards advisory council. Some lawmakers have said they expect they'll essentially rename the standards this year.



"It doesn't matter to me what we call it," noted Senator Willie Simmons. "Just so long as we create standards and prepare our students to compete universal. I'm not sure that we can afford to go back and undo it."



Common Core made its way into yet another education discussion. The Tim Tebow Act would allow home schoolers the choice to participate in public school activities. It passed out of committee Tuesday, but first the committee removed language that would require those students to follow the same academic standards. As it stands currently, that means Common Core.



"There's another trojan horse," said Senator Hill. "Another way to double down on Common Core."



The group of concerned parents say they still feel like they have a chance to get Common Core removed. But said they will not be satisfied with a simple renaming of the standards.

Another education bill that survived the deadline involves special needs children. There are House and Senate bills that would provide scholarships so those families could choose the school to best fit the child's needs.

Some of the other bills that survived the deadline are:

SB 2519 and HB 982-eliminates vehicle inspection sticker requirement

SB 2394-reducing concealed carry permit fees

SB 2481-improving care for the mentally ill

SB 2485-gives terminally ill patients access to experimental drugs that have not been approved by the FDA.

HB 885-"Autism insurance bill"-directs insurance companies to pay for screening, diagnosis and treatment of children, ages 2-8, with autism spectrum disorder.

HB 570-"Noah's Law"-bans sale of caffeine pills or powders to minors

HB 582- gives assistant teachers a $1,000 raise

Bills that received attention but did not pass out of committee:

HB 1261-would have defined pit bulls as dangerous dogs. No action taken by committee due to fundamental and Constitutional issues.

SB 2690-would have fully repealed Common Core

No bill is officially dead until all deadlines have passed. There are ways some can be worked into existing bills.



