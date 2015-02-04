Former JSU football player remembered during vigil

Emotions ran high Tuesday night during a candlelight vigil for former Jackson State University football player Travis Woods. Police said someone shot and killed Woods, 23, outside a nightclub called Illusion Sunday morning.

His family and friends focused on the positive memories of him.

"He had a good heart, he loved his family," said Juanita Woods, Travis' cousin. "He's just one person that's going to be hard to replace because he was just a good person to everybody."

WLBT received cell phone video that shows the last seconds of Woods' life. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Department is reviewing surveillance video from the nightclub to find out what exactly happened.

His family still can't fathom the reality of his death.

"Somebody was just telling us a lie and we couldn't believe it was true," said Juanita Woods. We are all missing his laugh and personality. He had a good personality.

His fraternity brothers, family and some of his teammates shared what they'll remember the most about him.

"Cool, calm, collected guy," said Woods' fraternity brother Terrance Handy. "True friend, if he saw in need and he had it, even if he didn't have it he knew if he had a way to get it he'll get it.”

Woods' family shared their appreciation to everyone who's been supportive.

"Don't let his death be in vain," said a cousin. 'We know you all were brothers, we know you all were friends but he paid the ultimate sacrifice he lost his life. We know we gained a family but we lost a member of our family."

Police arrested Keenan McCallister, a security guard at the club, who investigators say fired several rounds during the fight. He is not charged with Woods' death but Sheriff Lucas says more arrests could follow.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff's Department at 601-437-5161.

