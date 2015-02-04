Tim Johnson switching parties, running for lieutenant governor

Former state senator Tim Johnson announced Wednesday that he is switching his party affiliation and running for lieutenant governor.

Johnson, who served as a Republican in the state legislature, is switching to the Democratic party and will attempt to unseat Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves in this year's statewide elections.

Johnson served one term on the Madison Board of Alderman before being elected to the State Senate in 1995. After his time in the legislature, Johnson, who is also an Elvis impersonator, was elected and served two terms on the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

He ran for Central District Transportation Commissioner in 2011 but was defeated by incumbent Dick Hall.

At Wednesday's Capitol press conference, Johnson said he believes the Democratic party better reflects his desire to help the people.

"One of the driving forces of the reason I'm running is because I don't understand the thinking of not accepting the money for Medicaid expansion," he explained.

His platform will also include equal pay for women, road maintenance, education funding and addressing public corruption.

Republican author and analyst Andy Taggart served on the Madison County Board of Supervisors with Johnson.

"I was voting against tax hikes and he was voting for tax hikes," said Taggart. "I was voting against more bond debt, while he was voting in favor of more bond debt. So I'm not really that surprised that he's decided he's a Democrat."

Taggart also noted that the timing of the two announcements is not he norm.

"Typically when you see someone switching parties, it's sometime out before an election, with a little bit of lead time to maybe build some political bridges and relationships," explained Taggart.

Since that unsuccessful run for Transportation Commissioner in 2011, Johnson has been working as a realtor, insurance agent and marketing advisor.

Current Lt. Governor Tate Reeves' campaign manager, Garrett McInnis, responded with this statement:

"It will certainly be interesting to see how many Democrats qualify. Mississippians are proud of Tate's conservative record of balancing our budget, cutting our debt and wasteful spending and reforming a broken education system. We are proud of our proven grass roots organization that has always joined Tate in their commitment to outwork any opposition."

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.