Charges upgraded against suspect in deadly shooting

Charges have been upgraded against a security guard accused of shooting and killing a former Jackson State University football player. Claiborne County Sheriff Marvin Lucas says Keenen McCallister is now facing 1 count of murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault.

He's charged in the shooting death of Travis Woods, 23, who died early Sunday morning during an altercation outside Illusion, a nightclub near Alcorn State University. Sheriff Lucas says the fight happened in the parking lot of Illusion after an off-campus fraternity party.

Sheriff Lucas says McCallister came outside the club and started firing shots. He was initially charged Monday with aggravated assault.

Woods was a defensive back on JSU's football team back in 2013 and finished classes December of 2014.



Funeral arrangements have been finalized. Visitation will be Friday at Bethleham Baptist Church in Natchez. His funeral will be Saturday at noon at Natchez High School.

