Storytelling celebrated with traveling oral history project

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -
Storytelling is considered an art form in the South. Now a group traveling the country is collecting those narratives. StoryCorps archives those interviews at the Library of Congress.
They say the project gives context to our history. It's the background conversations behind what we've read in history books. Former Mississippi Governor William Winter learned that at an early age.
"I would sit on the porch with my family; my father and my mother and my grandfather, who was an old confederate soldier," described Winter. "And listen to them tell stories about their living in Mississippi in a different time."
Winter took his turn in the recording booth at the back of this trailer. A tight space that gives participants free-range to open up about stories, big and small.
"We're all really one people in this state and I think one of the things that storytelling enables to do is to establish that bond," said Winter. "The common humanity that we share."
Jackson-born singer Dorothy Moore was also asked to open up.
"I was just surprised that anybody wanted to know my story," Moore noted.
She's best known for her song "Misty Blue". She's able to share experiences that are far from normal.
"I've done shows when he was living with James Brown, Wilson Pickett, Gladys Knight," Moore explained. "I'm still performing with the Temptations, Billy Paul, James Ingram."
Winter and Moore, both living legends in their own rights, are encouraging others to share their stories. And set the record straight on Mississippi.
"They give their story," Moore said. "Their side of the story."
"It lends a degree of permanence to our culture where we are able to find out where we've come from, who we are and how we relate to each other," added Winter.
StoryCorps will be set up in Jackson till March 6th. Reservations can be made by calling StoryCorps' 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visiting the StoryCorps website
.
Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.