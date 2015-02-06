USDA and landowners creating new bird habitats

The USDA is turning a negative into a positive after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. Mississippi land owners are helping birds make the Magnolia State home for a few months.



It's been nearly five years since that oil spread through the Gulf of Mexico. It sparked questions about the wildlife.

The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service created the migratory bird program in eight states. Birds migrate South every fall. But some of their habitats were lost after the oil spill. So, landowners signed up to be part of the USDA's Migratory Bird Habitat Initiative.

"This story's a little bit like the movie The Field of Dreams," said Robert Bonnie, Under Secretary, USDA Natural Resources and Environment. "If you build it they will come. And that's what landowners in Mississippi and the eight states involved in this program have demonstrated."

This land is part of Panther Tract hunting camp in Yazoo City. Robert Brent's owned the land since the 70's. His daughter Jessica says it was mostly farmland that's been converted to wetlands.

"We didn't get our work completed on our last wetlands project that we did until just recently," explained Jessica Brent. "This is the first real season."

Brent's son Giles Kelly has noticed the difference on duck hunts already.

"I've seen large increases in waterfowl," noted Kelly. "And that's a good thing. Because this season not having as much water in the Delta."

Word's spreading fast about the impact.

"A lot of people are wanting to flood just to get ducks," said Kelly. "Even if they don't duck hunt themselves."

Mississippi 2nd Congressional District U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson is glad to see the old catfish ponds and rice farms being recycled.

"We don't want the land to just sit idle," said Thompson. "This puts it back into use because if birds come, hunters will come. They will spend money and add the economy of our state."

The Brent family has always dreamed of restoring this land and now it's becoming reality.

"Landowners can't do it alone," said Brent. "Farmers are busy farming and it just helps to have the partnership and funds available."

This program is possible because of Farm Bill conservation dollars. A new study by Mississippi State University shows that it's already benefiting the birds.



