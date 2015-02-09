Autism therapies not covered by insurance in Mississippi

Treatment bills can pile up quickly when you have a child with autism. There's a call for change at the State Capitol that could save those families some money.

Mississippi currently does not require health insurance companies to cover autism services. Jessica Gregory's 4-year-old son Trey was diagnosed with autism in last July.

Gregory knew he had communication issues from an early age. The diagnosis wasn't a surprise. But navigating through insurance questions of how to pay for his therapy was eye opening.

"Finding out it's not covered is challenging because you want what's best for your child," explained Gregory. "You have to just say OK, if this is what he needs, this is what we're going to do. But how are we going to make it all work out?"

The Gregory family originally got help with treatment through a state-run program called First Steps. It's an early intervention system for kids with developmental delays. One problem, it's only for children under the age of three.

Families turn to spots like the Jackson Autism Center and Dr. Rebecca Mullican for help.

"One to three times a week, they're still not getting what kids in other states are getting," described Mullican.

Since insurance won't pay, these treatment costs are out of pocket for the families.

"I do hate that I have to turn people away or that people aren't able to afford the services," said Mullican.

Mullican sees the improvements when kids with autism stay in therapy. She and families like the Gregory's are holding their breath that it will be more accessible in the near future.

"For me it's just been a process of two steps forward and then three steps back," Gregory said. "And then try again. So I think that's probably one of the biggest struggles with it."

The autism insurance bill has already passed the Mississippi House. It has been transmitted to the Senate.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.