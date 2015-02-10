Dixie National Rodeo translates to money maker for Mississippi

Dust off your boots and saddle up for a 50 year celebration of the Dixie National Rodeo. Hundreds are traveling to Jackson the old school way.

"I'm the third generation," explained Tommy Sullivan, Mt. Olive Ride wagon master. "My daddy started these wagon trains 39 years ago, or one of them."

The Mt. Olive group started Saturday in Mize and won't make it to the fairgrounds until Thursday. They travel about 13 miles a day and camp out each night.

"We're just trying to carry it on as long as we can," said Sullivan. "Everybody takes vacation. This is their vacation from work."

It may be the most unique way of getting to the rodeo. But these folks are just a small portion of the cowboys and girls who cash out in the Capitol city for the Dixie National. A life-long fan on the event, Governor Phil Bryant, now looks at it as an economic development opportunity.

"Numbers as high as 20 million dollars that have been talked about cause this is bigger than the rodeo," described Bryant. "It is a month long celebration of agribusiness in Mississippi. Which is about an 8 billion dollar business."

Rodeo announcer Mike Mathis has been part of the Dixie National show for more than 20 years.

"People come from more than 40 states, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil," said Mathis. "So this is an international contest that happens here."

The wagon trains will make it to the fairgrounds just in time for the start of those rodeo events Thursday.

"Hope to keep it going another 50 years," explained Tommy Sullivan.

The rodeo shows start this Thursday night and will run through next Wednesday.

For more information, visit dixienational.org



