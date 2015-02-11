Mississippi tops nation in advance ticket sales for "50 Shades"

A new, hot and steamy movie is making a huge impact across Mississippi.

Based on the bestselling novel by E-L James, "50 Shades of Grey," opens nationwide this weekend, but advance ticket sales in Mississippi are already reaching record numbers.



In fact, the state has sold four times more advanced tickets for this movie than it has for any other movie in Fandango's 15-year-history, according to the online ticket seller.”

"I think that '50 Shades of Grey' has been great for the American economy," said Tami Rose, manager of Romantic Adventures in Pearl.Rose says since the book, "50 Shades of Grey" has been out, her sales have soared."I have really seen this affect our industry for the last two years ever since the kindle book came out we started with husbands coming in saying, my wife read this book and I'm like oh yes we know exactly what you need," Rose explained.We saw quite a steady flow in her store Tuesday afternoon and we asked customers what's behind all the hype."It's kind of new to American culture," said Ben McKeithen. "We're kind of Christian rooted and it's exploring stuff that's been shunned upon."“Especially here in the South , sex is something we're real hush hush about, now it's become a healthy thing, people are talking about it with their kids," Ashley Meetze, Assistant Manager of Romantic Adventures explained.However, some critics, strongly encourage parents to think twice before letting your teen go to see this film."Teens exposed to sexually explicit media are more likely to act out in those ways to have sex at younger ages with multiple partners,” Dr. Michelle Cretella, Vice President of American College of Pediatricians said.Dr. Cretella says the novel and the film promotes unhealthy relationships.We got mixed reviews from the public."I think parents should see it first then make their own decision as to what they want their child exposed to and then from that point they should be able to make an informed decision about if their child should view the movie or not," Millicent Adams a parent of a 17 year old said."Much better to send you kids out informed and ready to make good choices than it is to keep them sheltered their whole lives and let them be blasted when their 18," Rose explained."50 shades of Grey" opens nationwide Friday, but there are already some selected local theatres showing advanced showings as early as Thursday night. Below are some related links to online blogs discussing the film.

