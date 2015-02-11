Schools waiting on specifics for Third Grade Reading Gate

There's a chance your child or grandchild could be held back at the end of the school year. All third graders will have to prove they can read proficiently. But, here's the catch, no one knows the score students need to advance to fourth grade.

The "Third Grade Reading Gate" is a law that was passed in 2013. This is the first year it will be in effect.

"The biggest unanswered question is, what is the cutoff score?" explained Northside Elementary principal Joy Tyner.

Tyner said they're waiting on the state to give them specifics in terms of third grade reading success.

"We set our, what we thought would be our own cutoff scores and just aimed for that," Tyner described. "And of course we set them higher than we thought they actually would be so we would make sure all our students were prepared."

Situations like that are what prompted a debate at the Capitol Tuesday. Representative Lataisha Jackson offered the amendment that passed. It would put a one year hold on the reading gate.

"I feel this would actually be a disservice to the students to have to take a test and not know what measurements they would have to meet for passage," said Jackson.

Jackson argues she isn't trying to make the case that "social promotion" is OK.

"We want to see them reading at grade level," noted Jackson. "However, we just have a few loopholes that I think we should revisit."

House Education chairman John Moore doesn't think they have the time to revisit it.

"Where have you been?" asked Moore. "Why have you not been correcting this problem? And now we're at this point where we're going to do something about it and everybody's screaming bloody murder."

Meanwhile, Clinton schools say they'll continue to promote reading as a priority. And not make the focus about the new policy.

"With those things in place, I don't think it will catch many of our students at all," said Tyner.

The bill was held on a motion to reconsider. Chairman Moore has not made a decision on whether he'll bring it back up for debate.

"It is disappointing that sixty-two members of the House of Representatives would vote to socially promote children who cannot read,” Governor Phil Bryant said. “With votes like this, it is little wonder that Mississippi's public education system has been an abysmal failure."



