Clinton PD Investigates armed robberies

Clinton Police want you to be more vigilant in their city after a pair of armed robberies in the area this week. They have arrested three of four suspects who may have been involved in one of those robberies.

We've learned in both cases, the victims were over the age of 60 and robbed outside of their Clinton homes. This happened in subdivisions along Clinton-Raymond Road.

"That's really scary," said Agnes West, a Byram resident who shops in Clinton often. “You never know, it doesn't matter if you're in Clinton, Jackson, Byram, anywhere you always have to be on your toes."

Clinton Police explained in one incident Tuesday, the victim says she may have been followed after shopping at Kroger. She says a short time after her trip, she was robbed by two masked individuals while attempting to get her mail.

"It's pretty unexpected for these victims to have this happen to them right at their home in daylight," said Clinton Police Chief Mike Warren. "It just shows how bold some of these criminals are now and days."

"I was very surprised since it's Clinton,” said one resident. “I come to Clinton Kroger almost every other day so I feel safe coming here."

A similar incident happened Monday and police are trying to see if the two are related.

Police arrested the suspects thanks to purchases on credit cards and electronic devices that they were able to track.

"There's one person charged, two others are being questioned and we expect one more to turn themselves in tonight," said Chief Warren.

Police encourage you to be very alert so you don't fall victim.

"Go a different way, and sometime if you think someone following you, take the block twice call the police and let them follow you home," said one resident.

"Normally I try to park closer to the front, if not I make sure that there is plenty of lighting," said another resident. "There have been times when I have left a parking lot because the lights were out"

Police charged one of the suspects with armed robbery.

They plan to release all of the suspects' identities and charges sometime Thursday.

