Mississippi inspection stickers could be on the way out

Mississippi drivers know the drill to get their inspection sticker. The Senate and House have each passed versions of a bill to get rid of the stickers.

But don't overlook them just yet. You can still be ticketed for an expired inspection sticker. Folks like Kevin Lewis who move in from out of state are surprised by the simple steps.

"Inspection stickers here are pretty inexpensive," said Lewis. "I think in some of those other cities I've lived in the past, it was more of a strenuous process to actually get your sticker. But here it seems to be real easy."

The majority of lawmakers make the case that it's not worth it. Senator John Polk calls it a hassle for taxpayers.

"I think vehicles now have become so reliable and all the things on it work so well now that it's a lot different than it was in 1960 when this law was passed," described Polk.

Out of the $5 fee, $3 goes to the inspection station. $2 goes to the state. It adds $2 million a year to the general fund. Not everyone's ready to give them the ax.

"We need to look at different alternatives, rather than just constantly stripping money away from the system," said Rep. John Hines.

A check of the Capitol parking lot revealed several lawmakers cars with expired stickers. Resident Kevin Lewis doesn't mind the short and sweet process.

But Lewis admitted, "I would say, yes, I feel more comfortable or safer in those other states."

The legislation will likely go to conference where they'll come up with a compromise between the House and Senate bills. Even if it becomes law, it won't take effect till July 1st. So, check your windshield and get an up to date sticker.

