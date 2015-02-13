Entrepreneurs encouraged to use internet fundraising

Strangers' generosity could make small business dreams a reality. Mississippi is encouraging entrepreneurs to go online to raise money.

Think of this as a similar method to the Go Fund Me accounts you've seen for events or families in need. There won't be a filing fee and the resources will be available on the Mississippi Secretary of State's website.

For entrepreneurs with big ideas but small resources, internet fundraising could be the answer. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says Mississippi is trying to make that process easier.

"I think you'll see every conceivable business that will start in Mississippi in the future, may well raise its capital over the internet," explained Hosemann. "It's the wave of the future."



Jonathan and Anna Nutt started James and Leigh as an online store. Their brick and mortar shop opened more than a year ago.

They say they wouldn't rule out the idea of crowd funding their next expansion.



"People want small business to succeed. They want to shop local if they can," said Anna Nutt. "So, I think that that's definitely something that people would be more willing to do now than they have ever been."



As young owners, the couple sees the digital age redefining business models.



"It's a lot easier to go sign up online and ask from your Facebook friends, rather than having to go to the bank and ask for a loan," described Jonathan Nutt. "And having to put up whatever kind of credit you have to get a loan to make your dreams happen."



"It's something we would definitely consider now more than we would have, even say you're a go when we started a physical store," added Anna Nutt.



Hosemann says contributions can range from $5-50,000 dollars.

A federal law made internet fundraising for small businesses possible, but the regulations were never put in place. So, Mississippi has created its own set of rules.



