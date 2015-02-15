"We Care for South Jackson" rally held outside Kroger

In less than two weeks, the Kroger on Terry Road in South Jackson will close its doors, and now the push is on to make sure a new grocery store goes in its place.

Sunday afternoon, “Working Together Jackson,” held a “We Care” Rally outside the grocery chain store to discuss re-development options in that area and the need for Kroger's replacement quickly.

Working Together Jackson believes the chain is abandoning predominately African American urban communities.

“We are looking towards the future and not the past,” said Bishop Ronnie Crudup, who chaired the rally,” To make sure that Kroger doesn't put any impediments in the way, any restrictions, typically they do deed restrictions on their properties, so we want to make sure this is not done on this property and actually we want to ask them to donate the property so that we really have some incentives for the next chain that comes here."

Kroger stated the reason for the closure is because the building is in terrible shape. Residents of this South Jackson community say they'll now have to travel to the Kroger in Clinton or in North Jackson.

"We just really wish that they could change their mind to stay because we have to drive now all the way down to Siwell Road or out to I-55 and it's such a hardship with gas and everything," said Mary Bolela of South Jackson.

Sunday city and state officials discussed the need for re-development in South Jackson.

"From the day after Kroger announced we've been on the phone with grocery store chains, AWG, which is the whole sale grocery organization to make sure that we had some momentum in getting someone into this building," said Tyrone Hendrix, Councilman of Ward 6.

The Kroger will officially close on February 28th. Employees at the current store will be offered a job at the new store, once a location has been determined.

