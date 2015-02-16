Rep. Gene Alday claims he's not racist, despite his comments

A state lawmaker is under the microscope after making racially charged comments. Representative Gene Alday was trying to defend himself Monday.

The comments were made to the Clarion Ledger during an interview about education funding. In case you missed it: These are the quotes from Rep. Gene Alday in Sunday's Clarion Ledger that sparked the controversy.

"I come from a town where all the blacks are getting food stamps and what I call 'welfare crazy checks.' They don't work," Alday said to the paper.And speaking of an emergency room visit, he was quoted as saying, "I liked to died. I laid in there for hours because they (blacks) were in there being treated for gunshots."We called Rep. Alday to see what he would now say about the quotes. He didn't deny making the comments. Yet, he seemed offended by the accusations being thrown his way."I am definitely not a racist, at all," Alday argued. "Because, I mean, I get along with everybody. And I've spent a lot of time helping people."Alday seemed more concerned with clearing his name than what could happen to his political future."If they want me to quit or resign I will," said Alday. "That's not a problem with that. I didn't say anything wrong. The interview, he just took me out of context. He asked for one thing and started asking another thing."A wave of statements from Alday's colleagues flooded in Monday morning. Speaker Philip Gunn said he condemns the comments. Several Democratic representatives called the statements divisive. Governor Phil Bryant also weighed in.

"In this day and time to be able to make those racially charged remarks is just unfounded," explained Bryant. "And it is something that we in the party, Republican Party, totally reject."



Alday said he plans to apologize to the House and try to plead his case that he didn't do anything wrong.

