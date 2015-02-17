Lawmakers respond to Rep. Alday's controversial comments

Monday, colleagues of Representative Gene Alday expressed their disappointment about controversial comments he made to a local reporter from the Clarion Ledger.

Alday was quoted in Sunday's Clarion Ledger saying:

"I come from a town where all the blacks are getting food stamps and what I call 'welfare crazy checks.' They don't work."



And speaking of an emergency room visit:

"I liked to died. I laid in there for hours because they (blacks) were in there being treated for gunshots."

Lawmakers who call Representative Alday's comments extremely offensive, saying it's that school of thought that makes it difficult to pass legislation for educational funding.

"It was inappropriate and it was out of order," said Representative Bryant Clark.

Clarion Ledger reporter Jerry Mitchell says the conversation was supposed to be about educational funding.

"That was literally my question was about educational funding, initiative 42 what you think about funding schools and he talked about that for a while but then he went on this diatribe against the African Americans," said Jerry Mitchell, reporter, Clarion Ledger.

Some lawmakers say the comments hint to a larger issue of passing critical legislation.

"It makes you stop and wonder is that the reason why you can't fully fund education is because there's a thought out there that it's only going to serve a certain particular segment of the state," Representative Clark explained.

Representative Alday didn't deny making the comments, but seemed more concerned with clearing his name than his political career.

"If they want me to quit or resign I will. That's not a problem with that, said Alday. "I didn't say anything wrong. The interview, he just took me out of context. He asked for one thing and started asking another thing."

However, Mitchell says the interview didn't go like that.

"No not at all, I called him in the context of talking about educational funding and that's what he said," added Mitchell. "He's the one that went there obviously that quote had nothing to do with educational funding but it's part of his response."

Representative Alday says he plans to apologize to the House for his remarks.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.