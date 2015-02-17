Governor Bryant makes plea to stay course on literacy program

Politics could be messing with your kid's future. If they can't read at grade level in third grade, they'll be held back.



The third grade reading gate passed two years ago. It's no surprise to teachers. Now, the problem is some lawmakers trying to stop it from taking effect.

Reading reform is more than policy for Governor Phil Bryant. It's personal.

"I had to repeat the third grade as a child," Bryant explained. "As a dyslexic child, it was difficult to read."

That's why he's disappointed by last week's House vote to stall the reading gate program for a year.

"What we're asking is for the lowest proficiency level," said Bryant. "We're not asking to make these A students or B students.We' re just saying, have the child literate to be able to go on to the fourth grade."

The biggest question currently is about what kids will have to score on the end of year test. That's not a concern in Bryant's mind.

"Even if we don't know what the cutoff score will be just now, we basically know what reading is," noted Bryant. "We know what you should be able to read. We knew that five years ago."

The Mississippi Department of Education said it's standard procedure to use the first year of testing results to establish the pass/fail scores. The only reference point for how many kids may be held back with the reading gate is last year's state test results.

"About 17.5 percent of the children would've been held back," said the Governor.

In August, the state literacy director said they would test the kids a total of three times throughout the year.

"Our students are actually going through screening now," said Dr. Kymyona Burk. "All kindergarten through 3rd grade students. we'll identify any areas of weakness or any reading deficiencies that those students may have."

For the sake of the kids, Governor Bryant hopes lawmakers won't undo the reforms.

"Let's hold them back and teach them to read before we send them on and almost ensure their failure," said Bryant.

The schools with a highest percentage of struggling readers now have literacy coaches. There are currently 53 coaches helping 87 targeted schools. The education department is in the process of recruiting more coaches now.



Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.