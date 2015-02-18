Rep. Alday says he's "Deeply Sorry" for racial comments

State Representative Gene Alday said he was "deeply sorry" for making controversial comments during an interview with the Clarion Ledger Tuesday on the House floor. The former Mayor of Walls gave a formal apology to his colleagues.

"But I am deeply sorry for my recent statements and I was wrong to say what I did and there is no excuse for my behavior," said Representative Alday.

Alday's apology is for racial comments he made in Sunday's Clarion Ledger to reporter Jerry Mitchell when asked about educational funding.

"He said all blacks in his town, as he put it, were getting welfare crazy checks,” said Jerry Mitchell of the Clarion Ledger.

The former Mayor of Walls made other comments and Tuesday said he was wrong.

"The statements may have hurt people, but I'm so sorry, I made a great mistake and I appreciate each and every one of you," he explained.

"You have to watch what you say, when you are a public figure like he is," said Tyrone Bloodsaw of Brandon.

Once the comments were printed, lawmakers quickly condemned them.

"Your actions speak louder than your words and the most important thing you can do is show the public that you mean what you say, there's no reason why we shouldn't fully fund public education," said Representative Robert Johnson from District 94.

"I'm glad that he did apologize but I'm glad that we have the power through Martin Luther King and Medgar Evers to make the decision now to vote people out that says things like that," Bloodsaw explained.

Alday's colleagues say they hope to move pass this, but it's going to take more than just saying he's sorry.

"Show us a different Alday. You don't solve any, I mean he can go home. That will be fine but that will solve part of the problem. What I'd like to see, what we'd like to see is a changed Mississippi, a changed legislature," added Representative Johnson.

Alday says he will seek re-election in November.

