Mississippi Democrats introduce candidate for Governor

Incumbent Governor Phil Bryant now has a challenger for the November election.

Attorney Vicki Slater, a democrat, is throwing her hat in the ring.

"I don't have any former political experience," explained Slater. "I'm not a professional politician."

Democrats say Vicki Slater is the first competitive female to run for Governor since Evelyn Gandy in the late 70's.

Her introduction centered around dissatisfaction with the current leadership.

"I'm running because I'm tired of the failed leadership in this state," said Slater. "I'm tired of what's happening on education, jobs and healthcare in this state. So I'm stepping up to the plate to do that work."

Millsaps political science professor Kenneth Townsend said it will be an uphill battle for Slater.

"Over the next few weeks really she's going to have to hit the ground running--get her name out there and start bringing in some money."

Townsend noted that the party could capitalize on having a female candidate.

"If the Democratic party in Mississippi can tap into some of that angst that going on nationwide among women voters, then it could be a more competitive race than people might assume," he said.

Vicki Slater's been on the other side of campaign donations for years. She's poured thousands into Democratic campaigns both in and out of Mississippi, according to records with The Center for Responsive Politics.

Slater also represented attorney Bob Wilson in his legal battle with well-known lawyer Dickie Scruggs. The dispute involved tobacco and asbestos legal fees.

Phil Bryant's campaign reported more than $2.4 million in cash on hand at the end of last month. When he filed for re-election Wednesday, they quoted $2.5 million.

The Bryant campaign released this statement in response to the Democratic candidate announcement:

"Governor Phil Bryant is ready for this campaign about Mississippi's future and about his record of accomplishments - accomplishments like bringing more companies and jobs here, growing personal incomes, lower unemployment numbers, transformational education reform, and a reduction in teen pregnancy. Through the Governor's leadership, guided by conservative principles, Mississippi has balanced budgets, filled the Rainy Day savings fund, and become one of the ten best states in America for economic development. We've also passed a $100 million teacher pay raise and increased accountability to parents in our school system. All that means we are well-positioned to bring even more opportunities to our state and to run a strong campaign on that vision of the future."

February 27 is the last day for candidates to submit qualifying papers for 2015 statewide elections.The general election is set for November 3rd.

