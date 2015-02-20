People's Brief allows folks to voice marriage equality support

The nation's high court is two months away from hearing gay marriage cases. Now, you can add a voice to the arguments.It's is an idea from the Human Rights Campaign. They're calling it the People's Brief.Jocelyn Pritchett and Carla Webb married in Maine. But their union isn't recognized in Mississippi. They filed a federal lawsuit and won. That decision was put on hold by the appeals court last month.They've now watched other same sex couples in Alabama get married. Others haven't been able to get a license."We're hoping that Mississippi is able to step up and act a little more grown up about it and be able to usher us into the 21st century a little better," explained Pritchett.The next stop in their fight for equality is the United States Supreme Court."Maybe one day we can look back and be proud," said Pritchett. "But right now,we're just still in the fight."The "People's Brief" is the Human Rights Campaign's way of letting others in on that fight."Every American throughout the country has an opportunity to add their voice to this," said HRC's Mississippi Director Rob Hill.The brief will be submitted directly to justices. If you sign, it will ask if you're a member of the LGBT community or if you support marriage equality."It's amazing to see so many people across the country participate," noted Pritchett, "But it's even more amazing to see everyday Mississippians send usa note that they supported us. That said that they supported us."The Human Rights Campaign says the brief is the first time citizens will have their voices formally heard in a civil rights case like this.