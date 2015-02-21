People come far and near to celebrate New England Patriot Malcolm Butler

Here's what this little guy thinks of NFL star Malcolm Butler (Source: WLBT)

People packed downtown Vicksburg to honor and celebrate their hometown hero, Malcolm Butler.

People from all over the United States came to participate in these festivities. I talked to people who traveled from St. Louis and even Tampa Florida to celebrate this New England Patriot.

The celebration started with a parade on Belmont Street all the way to the convention center.

Butler, a 2009 graduate of Vicksburg High School was all smiles as he rode throughout his hometown with his family.

Many of his coaches, teachers, neighbors and people who grew up with him all came out to support him.

There were even former Mississippi NFL players who participated in the parade.

Vicksburg is finally on a national map and people are proud of Butlers accomplishments.

"I coached Malcolm back in 2001, 2002 and 2003 with the Vicksburg Buckaneers, and I'm just so proud to see a young man do this thing I flew in today from Tampa, Florida just to celebrate this," said former coach Tim Young.

"The excitement of the people, it's amazing, they are so proud. People are talking to me, haven't seen anything like this for years and such a good guy, a gentleman and somebody that the community can be proud of," said Dan Piontek of St. Louis, MO.

"It makes us feel really good, we know that people see us as a tourist center, tourist city and we know that people know that we are here now next to the river," added Pamela Durman of Vicksburg.

"And knowing one of our own brought a ring back to a small town, Vicksburg, Vicksburg, MS," said Lula Mae McDaniel of Vicksburg.

Mayor George Flaggs declared the week of February 17 through the 22nd as "Malcolm Butler Week"

Many people told me tonight that they just love his story, a small town fella pursuing his dreams and proving that with hard work you can achieve anything.

