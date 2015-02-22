How to prepare for the next round of winter weather

Freezing rain will cause dangerous conditions for drivers Monday morning and several Mississippi agencies have released information to keep you safe.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is activating the State Emergency Operations Center at 11:00 p.m. Sunday night as winter precipitation spreads across the state of Mississippi.

"Now we're talking about ice, freezing rain, sleet, snow over a good portion of the state for the next three days," said Greg Flynn, Spokesperson for MEMA.

This weather event will affect most of Mississippi through Wednesday.

Official say the major concerns in our area are freezing rain and the potential for sleet.

"They're not anticipating enough ice to being down power lines we're not anticipating wide spread power outages so this is simply going to be a travel condition type of thing," Flynn explained.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say to be cautious.

"Decrease your speed during this inclement weather that can keep you from hydroplaning, losing control and being involved in an accident," said Trooper Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

And give yourself enough time to get to your destination because black ice will be a factor.

"Black ice is very deceiving, once you get on the bridge you cannot see black ice, most of the time if your feel your vehicle about to slide don't hit your brakes so quickly just let your vehicle go across the bridge way," Flynn explained.

Officials say to sit down with your family and have a plan in place.

"Play a worst case scenario, my power goes off and I can't leave the house because the ice is on the roads what am I going to do, do I have enough food in the house, blankets, alternate heating sources, generator," Flynn said.

MDOT will have crews on standby Sunday night ready to pre treat roads with salt and sand. MHP troopers are working 12 hour shifts to respond to any accidents.

Best advice is to avoid leaving your house if at all possible.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.