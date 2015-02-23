Hinds Community College creates pregnancy prevention plan

Mississippi's teen pregnancy rates are down. But a bill signed into law last year targets older teens in college.

"I've learned that students actually like talking about sex," admitted Hinds freshman Dapri Ross.

Ross hopes his peers make smart choices.

"I'm like, you should wait because you don't want to have to drop out of school," he said. "Then you won't have a career to even take care of your baby."

Most students went through some form of sex education in middle or high school.

"But it was kind of G-rated," explained Ross. "And I think in college people need to hear the X-rated version. Because it's serious."

Colleges around the state are now tasked with helping teach those life lessons. Hinds is getting help from a grant.

Director of Counseling Mary Lee McDaniel says the pilot program of "Back off baby, I'm in college" targets what college teens need to know.

"Educating them on the multiple methods of birth control," McDaniel said. "I think we cover 18 different types."

The counseling staff sees students who are forced to drop out because they can't balance school and a baby.

"At this point in life, you're ready, you feel like you're ready to make important decisions," described McDaniel. "However, not having the information sometimes is a detriment."

"I don't want to have to be responsible for a human being," added Dapri Ross. "Because I can barely take care of myself."

A pending bill in the legislature would give money to the colleges to implement similar plans.



