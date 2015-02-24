People stock up In preparation for winter weather

Weather conditions like this usually prompt a run to local groceries as people prepare for the worst.

Joan Adams is being proactive in her approach during this winter storm. We found her stocking up on items at Save a Lot on Bailey Avenue in Jackson.

"Well if it freezes, I want to be prepared," Adams explained. "Water, can goods, so if we're stuck in the house at least we'll have it."

Save a Lot was one of many stores filled with people getting those last minute items before the brunt of this winter precipitation moves into our area.

"It's been really crowded since it's the end of the month," said Save a Lot Co-Manager Chris fleming. "It's normally not this crowded but with the weather getting bad and everything probably freezing over, it's been real steady in here."

Across town at Krogers and the Home Depot in Madison crowds were just as steady.

"We always try to make sure we have plenty of water, plenty of food and have some extra gas around in case I have to fire up my generator," Tyree Irving of Madison explained.

At Home Depot in Madison, Operations Manager Shelly Mags said whenever there is a weather event headed for our area, they typically see an increase in generator sales. She says it's a good investment especially if you live in a rural area.

"I think it's a good investment if you do live outside of the area, if you know you live in a rural area that may run out of power frequently or more often than some of the inner city areas that are easier to get to," said Maggs. "If there's downed trees, if there's anything that would delay the electricians to come out and fix the power lines you could go days without power."

Having these items on standby could save you from a life or death situation.

Adams says she's not taking any chances. She's even making sure her son who is away at college is also prepared.

"We have a son off of Mississippi Valley State University so the thing that we did when we heard about the storm coming so we stocked him up with can goods before he left going to college," said Adams. "We sent him with extra blankets and extra food to make sure if he's frozen in he's going to be set."

