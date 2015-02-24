House Republicans propose income tax elimination

House Republicans claim they've got a way to put more money in your pockets.

"What we're talking about is a 15 year phase out of the income tax," explained Speaker Philip Gunn-R.

The House Ways and Means committee passed the bill 16-6 Tuesday morning. Those in the lowest tax bracket would see a break first. Supporters are quick to say, it won't be automatic. There's a trigger point.

"The only years we would cut income taxes would follow years that we had three percent growth," said bill author Rep. Brad Mayo.

As an example, families with $30,000 taxable income, would keep $1,350. The more you make, the more you'd save.

House Minority leader Bobby Moak voted against the bill in committee. He thinks taxes would be impacted elsewhere.

"What happens is the little bit that you might get back off income tax break, all of a sudden you're paying more locally," described Moak. "So it's a trick. It's a slide of hand. And it's an election year ploy."

Gunn argues that other taxes won't be impacted. He believes it will be start a positive pattern of more growth.

"If you put tax dollars back into the pockets of the citizens, they're going to spend them," said Speaker Gunn.

Gunn will need at least 3/5 of the House to vote for the proposal in order for it to advance. Opponents are questioning why tax cuts are being proposed while education remains under funded.

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor have also released their versions of tax cuts. The numbers are different but both would impact individuals and businesses.

