State agencies try to be proactive with winter storm

If you've ever said the Mississippi doesn't know how to handle winter weather, state agencies are doing all they can to prove you wrong.

MDOT maintenance facilities had their stockpiles on standby if nearby roads got slick.

"We don't go out of our budget for this kind of thing," noted MDOT public information officer Michael Flood. "Each district has their own amount of resources and we have not run out of anything in those districts."

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Robert Latham said there's a level of uncertainty that complicates preparation

"I think an event like this just kind of wears on us a lot more than say a tornado or hurricane,"explained Latham.

A single degree or county line was the difference in snow, sleet or rain for Mississippians Wednesday. The state's emergency operations center was activated Sunday night. People are working shifts and keeping watch on the conditions around the clock. But that comes with a price.

"Those costs kind of put a strain on our budget every time we activate it," described Latham. "But we don't really have a choice. State agencies that we call upon are not budgeted for disaster overtime."



