MDOT expecting some roads to refreeze overnight

In Yazoo City, people saw a steady flow of snow and sleet Wednesday afternoon into the evening. It was kind of a winter wonderland. The white stuff covered roads across the county this afternoon but tonight most of those roads are now clear.

MDOT officials still encourage you to stay off of the roads because there is the potential for refreezing.

Snow covered cars were in parking lots throughout Yazoo County but people were still out and about. Some kids took advantage of their snow day to play in it.

MDOT is still monitoring conditions. They want you to use caution if you travel.

"We trying to get back home before it gets bad," said Robert Banks of Little Yazoo. "We stocked up on stuff and now we're trying to get back home before the roads get bad."

"It's real cool or whatever," said Jamari Jones of Yazoo City. "We didn't get this much snow in a long time.

"We're expecting there to be some re freeze tonight and some black ice tomorrow morning so we will advise people to stay home and postpone any traveling you have," said MDOT District Three Engineer Kevin Magee.

MDOT crews are working around the clock, treating the roads with a mixture of salt and sand. One worker says he has been working non stop since Sunday.

