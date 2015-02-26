Competing tax cut proposals at State Capitol

There's three tax cuts proposals at play. Governor Phil Bryant's would give tax credits to lower income families. Lt. Governor Tate Reeves' would help individuals and businesses. And House Republicans would phase out individual income taxes completely.

"You're talking about pulling revenue out of the state budget," explained Mississippi Economic Policy Center Director Dr. Corey Wiggins.

Wiggins said research shows that could force you to pay more money down the line.

"Some of those states who've enacted those deep cuts, they're beginning to raise taxes in other places," said Wiggins. "For example, raising taxes on groceries, raising your sales tax."

Mississippi leaders argue that won't be the case. These cuts would be dependent on years of revenue growth.The latest plan to pass was in the House.

Wiggins said the center requested the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy to run the numbers. He said the data shows the cuts tend to benefit higher income Mississippians.

"Lower income families across the state pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes," said Wiggins. "And it gets back to this idea of who are those families that need it most?"

Lawmakers still have time to negotiate which proposal, if any, will survive the session.

