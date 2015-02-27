Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst to run for MS Attorney General

Attorney General Jim Hood will have a Republican challenger. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst filed qualifying papers at the Republican Party Friday. Hurst also resigned from the U.S. Attorney's office Friday. He has been in that position since 2006.He was one of the prosecutors assigned to the corruption case involving former Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps. That aligns with the focus of Hurst's platform."I looked around and I noticed our Attorney General was absent in the public corruption fight," Hurst said Friday. "And so I just felt like it was my responsibility to step up."Prior to his job in the U.S. Attorney's office, he served as a Legislative Director for Congressman Chip Pickering for three years.

"The job of the Attorney General is to enforce the law. That's what I've done in the U.S. Attorney's office and that's what I plan to do in the Attorney General's office."

Incumbent Jim Hood filed for reelection on February 20. He was first elected as Mississippi Attorney General in 2003.Attorney General Jim Hood released this statement after Hurst made the announcement: