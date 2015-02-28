Family seeks help after fire destroys home

A family is seeking help after losing everything in a house fire last week.

Carolyn Bratton contacted Three On Your Side because she didn't have insurance and her home is a complete lost.

Bratton and her two grand babies were not home at the time of the fire last Wednesday.

She got a call while at the store saying her house was engulfed in flames. Bratton says the fire started in the kitchen. She had just celebrated her one month anniversary of being in this house and now it's gone.

"We lost everything, just a year on the 15th of this month. And we have no help from the city or anybody to help us and I've reached out to everybody to help to rebuild our house. We didn't have any insurance because we couldn't afford it, I'm on disability," said Bratton.

Bratton reached out to Habitat for Humanity and the Red Cross and they have provided some assistance, but she still has no money and no definite place to live.

She's been bouncing around to family members' houses.

Bratton is in the process of setting up a fund at a bank for donations.

If you'd like to help this family, Carolyn Bratton can be reached at (601) 317-4291.

