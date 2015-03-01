Jackson Fire Crews Battle House Fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Fire Crews Battle House Fire

House fire leaves family displaced (Source: WLBT) House fire leaves family displaced (Source: WLBT)
Fire crews and police on scene of Parkway Ave. fire (Source: WLBT) Fire crews and police on scene of Parkway Ave. fire (Source: WLBT)
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) - Fire crews battled a house fire on Parkway Avenue Saturday night.

The fire happened just before 10:30 in the 4,000 block and it originated in the bedroom. 

Everyone made it out okay.

The homeowner says he believes it was electrical in nature.

Officials are still determining a cause.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly