Jackson Fire Crews Battle House Fire

House fire leaves family displaced (Source: WLBT) Fire crews and police on scene of Parkway Ave. fire (Source: WLBT)

Fire crews battled a house fire on Parkway Avenue Saturday night.



The fire happened just before 10:30 in the 4,000 block and it originated in the bedroom.



Everyone made it out okay.



The homeowner says he believes it was electrical in nature.



Officials are still determining a cause.



