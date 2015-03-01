Sheriff: 'All resources exhausted' in search for Myra Lewis

On Monday afternoon, Sheriff Tucker, of Madison, told reporters his office has exhausted all resources in its search for Myra Lewis.Sunday marked one year since Myra went missing near her Camden home.

Sheriff Tucker says they welcome any outside organization that would like to help assist in their investigation. He also said right now his department and the FBI are just relying on leads.

"You know we have done everything from dig to search houses to stop cars to visit different states and at this point we haven't gotten the desired result, but we'll get there," said Sheriff Tucker.



The reward is still $20,000 for any information that leads to Myra.



Ericka Lewis last spoke to our news crews this past summer about her daughter's disappearance.



"I just cry everyday, every time I look at her pictures."



She says the last time she saw Myra was March 1st in the yard of her Camden home as she left for the store.



"She was abducted, I know she was. She was abducted and they just need to bring her home to her family where she belongs," Ericka said.



An Amber Alert was issued March 2nd, the family believes it should have been issued earlier.



"The time that had lapsed when they issued an Amber Alert for our daughter it's uncounted where she could have been," said Greg Lewis, Myra's father.



Days after her daughter's disappearance, police arrested Ericka Lewis on a probation violation. She was later released.



On March 10th, the FBI upped the reward money to $20,000 for information leading to Myra's whereabouts.



In October, the Find Me group, a group consisting of former law enforcement officers and psychics issued a report with the Madison County Sheriff's Office claiming they may know where Myra could be.



But that report turned up nothing. The past year has been a struggle for the Lewis family and for authorities as they worked tirelessly to find the little girl.



"I believe she's going to come home safe, I hope she comes home safe," said Ericka Lewis.



They would, however, like to ask that the public continue to help them in their search for Myra.



The family did release this statement to us, Sunday, about Myra's disappearance.



"The family is asking for prayers that Myra is alive and well, and that where ever she is that she is being treated well and not abused. They would also like to add that they have not been kept in the loop in the investigation of Myra's case by the Madison County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI. They are not contacted regarding any leads or the report that was given by the Find Me Group. The family is extremely upset regarding the lack of contact with them regarding Myra's case. The Lewis's state that the last contact they had with the Madison County Sheriff's office was around the time of the Find Me Report when Mrs. Lewis's contacted them, she was told at that time they had some strong leads, and they would be in touch with them, but since that time they have not been contacted. The family just wants to bring Myra home, Gregg and Ericka Lewis say that it has not been the same without her. We would like to thank everyone who has helped in the search for Myra and please continue to help us."



If you have any information on Myra's whereabouts you are asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office or the FBI.



