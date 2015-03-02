Mississippi small towns could get big money from state

Millions for small town makeovers are in the works at the State Capitol. The bill is dubbed the Main Street Investment Act. Towns with a population of 15,000 or less will be eligible.

"Just about everybody here knows everybody," said Flora Mayor Leslie Childress. "We're considered Mayberry of Madison County."

You'll find similar descriptions for small towns across Mississippi. There's not a lot of foot traffic in Flora. Downtown consists of a few small businesses. Some buildings are still waiting on the next owners. Mayor Childress wants to see it thrive.

"A lot of places don't have a Main Street," explained Childress. "We have one, we want to maintain it, make it nice and attract people from everywhere to come here."

That takes serious savings. The Main Street Investment Act would make up to $5 million in bonds available to towns like Flora.

"It would give a little more lure to other business owners to come to Flora if they saw that the town was being revitalized," said business owner Jeffrey Sones.

Sones and his family bought Main Street Cafe nearly a year ago.

"It was on the verge of being shut down," said Sones. "We saw an opportunity to invest in Main Street. We hope to open a bakery here to offer something new."

A rainy Monday makes the Cafe a popular stop for locals and folks passing through. Mayor Childress says the investments have come from the private business owners, like the Sones, up to this point.

"If we can go after some bond money and repay it and service the debt, that's great for a small town like Flora," described Childress.

The revenue from the revitalization zones would be used to pay back the loan to the state. The bill passed the House last week and is now up for consideration by the Senate.



Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.