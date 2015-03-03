Mississippi graduation requirements could change

This year's high school seniors could get a break from exit exams. Education leaders want to change the graduation requirements. The subject area tests in: Algebra, Biology, History and English II, won't be going away completely. But the state superintendent wants to see results used differently.

For more than a decade, just one of those test scores could be the make or break for Mississippi high school seniors waiting on a diploma.

"You talk about high stakes testing," noted Clinton Public School Superintendent Dr. Phil Burchfield. "That's pretty high stakes testing."

But that exit exam method could be on its way out.

"We're hopeful that this will effect the class of 2015," said Senate Education Chairman Gray Tollison.

State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright sent a letter to Tollison that says she'll recommend the board get rid of the graduation requirement. Instead, Wright wants the score factored into students' final course grade.

"Still holding the schools and students accountable but it's not going to require they pass it to graduate," described Tollison.

Clinton Superintendent Dr. Phil Burchfield hopes the state gives it proper weight.

"That's the only way a student is going to take it serious," said Burchfield.

Burchfield has reservations about the logistics.

"The problem with that is we've got to make sure we can get that score back in time for a teacher to plug that in to the average of the end of the year course," Burchfield noted.

But he expects it will take some of the overall stress away.

"For most schools we're going to welcome a little bit of relief from that for some parents and kids," Burchfield explained.

The State Board of Education will consider the proposed changes later this month.