Clinton woman discovers dead dogs in trash bags

Robin Mitchke contacted us after she made what she calls a "disgusting" and "heartless" discovery. She found dead dogs inside trash bags on the side of a road.

“I'm saddened, I'm horrified and I'm disgusted,” Mitchke explains.

That's how she felt every time she took Cynthia Road home to Clinton and noticed all of the trash bags.



"We use it to cut through because we live in Clinton," says Mitchke. "Going to Jackson and ahead of me I saw a black bag and it looked like there was a body of some type in it."

She says she checked it out and discovered at least four dead dogs inside separate trash bags along this stretch of road.

"I don't know why someone would do this, but it just absolutely breaks my heart," she says.

Mitchke contacted 3 On Your Side for help. We called animal control who then came out to pick the dead animals up.

During the clean up, Mitchke became emotional about the situation.

"Somebody took an animal and tossed it like it was garbage. How would you feel?" she says.

Mitchke has a personal connection to all of this.

"As a matter of fact, one of the dogs that I have I rescued from this very road," she tells us. "I was coming home from work one day and I saw four puppies and I had to stop."

One of those puppies, Priscilla, is now a part of her family.

"It makes me feel like there are some pretty heartless people in this world. Truly heartless," she adds.

Mitchke contacted animal control and she says she has gotten nowhere.

She's thankful for 3 On Your Side and hopes this story will help raise awareness to what she calls a "huge problem".

"Somewhere deep down this has to be a crime. This has to be a crime to dump a dead animal on the side of the road. And if it's not then it should be," says Mitchke.

We're going to follow up on Mitchke's concerns to see if there are any rules in place when it comes to discarding an animal.

We'll update you on the situation as soon as possible.

