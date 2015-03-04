Millions more in funding proposed for workforce training

New business development in Mississippi means new jobs. The state wants to give potential workers the skills they need to succeed.

Cody Gray is part of a workforce training program at Holmes Community College.



"You can jump right into the job when you get out of the program," explained Gray.



Gray is learning to drive a concrete mixing truck. Like other skills, it requires specific instruction. Instructor Danny Cather recreates real-world experiences for his students.



"It's hands on training," said Cather. "You cannot learn to drive a truck in a classroom."



The state's community colleges offer training to meet the demands of new businesses. Some don't fit into the usual semester style course. But skill certifications can translate to big paychecks.



Governor Phil Bryant wants more funding for those types of programs.



"It is the lifeline for economic development," Bryant noted.



Bryant would like to create a two year pilot program. It would redirect $50 million from an unemployment trust fund into workforce training efforts.



"The federal government establishes how much you have to have in that reserve and we have surpassed that," said Bryant. "So, we have more money in reserve than we would use."



Bryant said there's a reduced demand on the fund because more people are employed.



The House and Senate have passed bills that would accomplish the Governor's goal of redirecting the money for workforce training.



It will likely go to conference to iron out the details.



