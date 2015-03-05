Restaurants could get tax break on alcohol purchases

You deal out the dough every time you order a glass of wine or liquor. But did you know the restaurants are paying extra on the front end?

"Every $5,000 we spend, we are charged $450," explained Parlor Market chef Matthew Kajdan. "And that just is an auto-draft that comes out of the bank account."

Senate Bill 2207 would cut that alcohol tax in half. Right now, the tax is split between the state and cities or counties. The state's half will be wiped out if the Governor signs off on the bill.

"$450 dollars freed up, you don't think about it but that means a lot to a small business," added Kajdan.

Some restaurants say it would give more leeway for expanded menu options. But probably not cheaper drinks.

"It affects the restaurateur more than it affects the consumer," described Kajdan. "We can't pass that 450 dollars on the consumer. We pretty much just eat that."

Managing partner of Manship Wood Fired Kitchen Steven O'Neill says the tax reduction would be a huge win for restaurants.

"Probably be around $20-25,000 worth of savings annually that we'll probably see here at the restaurant," said O'Neill.

While pricing might not drop, you may notice other changes at your local eatery.

"It allows us to put more money back into our bottom line which allows us to give employees raises, possibly hire more servers and put more money back into the economy," O'Neill added.

Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association Executive Director Mike Cashion released this statement in response to the bill.

"Over the past several years the economy has had a negative impact on the industry. We asked our members what they would do with any savings they experienced as a result of the potential tax reduction. The vast majority indicated they would reinvest back into their business in the form of raises, increasing employee hours, hiring more people or making capital improvements. Restaurants operate on thin profit margins. Every dollar counts and restaurants are excited about the possibility of these dollars back into their employees and facilities."

