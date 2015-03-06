Parents plead for special needs bill passage

A second try to help special needs children is in the works. A bill that failed last year is back in play at the State Capitol.

Senate Bill 2695 would make up to $7,000 available for special needs kids to go to private school or additional therapies. It would be limited to 500 parents in the first year.

Sisters Emily and Audrey Cargile are hearing impaired. Their mom wants them to excel despite their disability.

"I wanted public schools to work for my girls," explains Shelia Cargile. "I expected it to. Was greatly disappointed at how delayed the services were."

Cargile reluctantly decided to home school when she realized teachers weren't trained to handle their needs. The family said the scholarship money would give the girls a chance to be back in a classroom setting.

"If they were in a school that would provide the therapy, then they could be kids when they got out of school," says Cargile. "And not trying to catch up on what they were behind on."

The money factor is important because families like theirs are already budgeting for added medical expenses.

"They both have hearing aids and we're on our fifth set between the two girls of hearing aids at $3,000 a piece," Cargile says.

The bill's opponents worry that money would be pulled from the public school system. And said it won't help enough of the children. Still, Cargile is holding out hope that they'll get a yes this year.

"Children are not cookie cutters," she adds. "They learn differently."

The bill is awaiting a House vote.

