Law enforcement officers discuss pull over protocol

?

Several local law enforcement agencies discussed what you should do if you're in that situation Saturday evening at the Jackson Medical Mall.Members from Jackson Police, the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI all took part in the discussion. Officials say the mistakes typically come from the youth.The Virden Addition Community Association President, Jimmie Robinson says cases like Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin prompted him to have this conference.Deputies say a lot of times they are looking at the hands of individuals. They also say to keep your seat-belt fastened until the officer asks for your drivers license, turn music down and keep your hands on the steering wheel.Robinson says he just wanted to start the discussion to avoid another tragedy."We need to get some answers. I think that if we can take young people now and when they get their drivers license, there will be something saying hey, you do thus and so forth when you are stopped by a law enforcement officer, that would be helpful," Robinson explained.During the event, organizers honored NFL players from Mississippi.Robinson wants to get this message to legislators to get something in writing to state what to do when you're pulled over.