Bill could change overdose reporting by drug users

A call to 911 is low on the totem pole of priorities in a room full of drug users.

Now, lawmakers are working on legislation that could make the call easier and potentially save lives. The "Mississippi Medical Emergency Good Samaritan Act" would give immunity from arrest or prosecution to drug users willing to report a drug overdose.

Jamie McNeil is a former user who was doing drugs with a group when he realized his cousin was overdosing.

"I said, man I can't just let him die on me. So, I just had to build myself up to call the people. But I was scared to death. I wondered 'Could I get messed up in the situation?' ."

Former drug users say that hesitation is always there. For McNeil, he was alert enough to make the judgment call.

"It's worth calling and saving a life," says McNeil. "Like I said once before, if he had passed away, it would've been on me. Everybody would've been looking at me like why you did call."

Other former users like Cleveland Rencher saw another side of the culture. Rencher is now working for New Way Mississippi and the program that helped him beat his addiction.

"The drug world to me is a dog eat dog world," Rencher explains. "It's everybody for themselves. It's a very selfish world."

Rencher was never around for an overdose but admits the drugs take over decision making.

"Probably be so high or freaked out that if I call, I wouldn't be there to hang around and see what's going to take place because I'm high myself," he admits.

That's why Rencher doubts the widespread impact of a good Samaritan bill.

"You gonna make a drug user a good Samaritan, I don't see that," he says. "You can only put it into play and hope for the best. Cause when you on drugs, you're impaired. You're not thinking."

The bill specifies that an arrest could still be made if the person seeking help has a certain amount of drugs. It would only apply to those with four grams or less of cocaine or 30 grams or less of marijuana.

Senate Bill 2780 has passed the Senate and a House committee. It is now awaiting a full House vote.

